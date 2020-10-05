Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Price Up 17.5%

Shares of Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) rose 17.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.16 and last traded at $46.98. Approximately 1,024,484 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 576,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.97.

FLGT has been the subject of several research reports. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.95 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $17.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 5.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $53,771.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,281,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,676,339.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 136,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $5,755,403.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 471,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,843,111.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,339 shares of company stock worth $10,741,514 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 392.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 596.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

