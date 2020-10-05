Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Trading Up 9.2%

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)’s stock price rose 9.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.56. Approximately 159,128 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 129,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

FULC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $218.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Gould sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 534,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,696,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 88.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 303.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.