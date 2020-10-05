Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Insider Christopher R. Loose Sells 8,000 Shares

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) insider Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $146,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,599.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of FREQ stock traded up $1.62 on Monday, hitting $20.27. The stock had a trading volume of 115,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.00 million and a P/E ratio of -15.58. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.75.
Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 38.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Frequency Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.
Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
