Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.57.
FLXN opened at $10.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $515.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.92. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.60.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 55.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,608,778 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,136 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 28.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,913,000 after buying an additional 507,978 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 1,166.2% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,684,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,145,000 after buying an additional 1,551,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 597.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,026 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after buying an additional 621,879 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 261.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 644,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after buying an additional 466,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.
About Flexion Therapeutics
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.
Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.