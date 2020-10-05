Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.57.

FLXN opened at $10.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $515.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.92. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.60.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 55.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,608,778 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,136 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 28.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,913,000 after buying an additional 507,978 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 1,166.2% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,684,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,145,000 after buying an additional 1,551,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 597.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,026 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after buying an additional 621,879 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 261.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 644,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after buying an additional 466,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

