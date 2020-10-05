FLETA (FLETA) Price Hits $0.0074 on Major Exchanges

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One FLETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC. In the last seven days, FLETA has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. FLETA has a market capitalization of $7.71 million and $3.01 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00266584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00038988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00089386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.65 or 0.01511268 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00164914 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,039,300,351 tokens. FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

