Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives $62.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.75.

FVRR has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Fiverr International from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup upgraded Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter worth about $751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.56. 35,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,366. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $158.71.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $47.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.