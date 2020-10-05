FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FGROY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

FIRSTGROUP/ADR stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.49. 874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,534. FIRSTGROUP/ADR has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

