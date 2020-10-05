First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Position Increased by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 1.2% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,789,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,246,000 after buying an additional 3,076,878 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 136.2% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,966,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,348,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,444,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,312,000 after purchasing an additional 855,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,679,000.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.71. The stock had a trading volume of 22,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,168. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average is $51.63. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%.

