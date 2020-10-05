First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. It operates in three lines of business: community banking and wealth management through First Mid Bank, and insurance brokerage through First Mid Insurance Group. The company’s deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio primarily comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services; and employee benefit services. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses; and homeowner, automobile, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

Get First Mid-Illinois Bancshares alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FMBH. DA Davidson raised shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

FMBH opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.82.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $45.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 26.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 5.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid-Illinois Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (FMBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.