First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

INBK has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Internet Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First Internet Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.75.

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $142.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.79. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $28.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

In other news, Director Jerry L. Williams bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $29,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,036 shares in the company, valued at $660,099.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 178.1% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 95,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 60,979 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 14.8% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 237,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 59.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 68,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 25,615 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 13.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $331,000. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

