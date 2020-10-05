First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of First Community from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Community from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.30.

First Community stock opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36. First Community has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. First Community had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Research analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Community by 382.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Community in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in First Community in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Community by 45.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Community by 17.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

