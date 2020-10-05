First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of BUSE stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 136,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,634. First Busey has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $921.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $98.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.26 million. First Busey had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 8.51%. On average, analysts expect that First Busey will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $35,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $159,448.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen V. King purchased 27,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $498,949.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,539.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 30,358 shares of company stock worth $554,030. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Busey by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Busey by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 65,832 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Busey by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of First Busey by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 31,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Busey by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 55,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

