FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) versus PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) Head to Head Survey

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) and PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

FinVolution Group has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PPDAI Group has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FinVolution Group and PPDAI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinVolution Group 28.30% 24.68% 10.97% PPDAI Group 47.72% 40.74% 17.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FinVolution Group and PPDAI Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinVolution Group $856.50 million 0.67 $340.84 million $1.10 1.75 PPDAI Group $632.82 million 0.94 $359.11 million N/A N/A

PPDAI Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FinVolution Group.

Dividends

FinVolution Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. PPDAI Group pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. FinVolution Group pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of FinVolution Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of PPDAI Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FinVolution Group and PPDAI Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FinVolution Group 0 0 0 0 N/A PPDAI Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

PPDAI Group has a consensus target price of $5.80, suggesting a potential upside of 190.00%. Given PPDAI Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PPDAI Group is more favorable than FinVolution Group.

Summary

PPDAI Group beats FinVolution Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products. As of June 30, 2020, it had approximately 110.4 million cumulative registered users. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc. and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019. FinVolution Group was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About PPDAI Group

PPDAI Group Inc., an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors and institutional funding partners. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 88.9 million cumulative registered users. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

