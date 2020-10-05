Financial Survey: Exelon (EXC) versus Its Peers

Exelon (NASDAQ: EXC) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric & other services combined” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Exelon to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Exelon and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelon 7.94% 8.94% 2.48% Exelon Competitors 1.16% 9.98% 2.39%

This table compares Exelon and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Exelon $34.44 billion $2.94 billion 11.16 Exelon Competitors $8.96 billion $433.36 million 16.05

Exelon has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Exelon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Exelon pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Exelon pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.6% and pay out 63.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Exelon is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.5% of Exelon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Exelon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Exelon and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelon 0 0 0 0 N/A Exelon Competitors 458 1929 1384 14 2.25

As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies have a potential upside of 9.31%. Given Exelon’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exelon has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Exelon has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exelon’s competitors have a beta of 0.38, suggesting that their average stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Exelon beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services. In addition, it is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas; and transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers. Further, the company offers support services, including legal, human resources, information technology, finance, supply management, engineering, customer operations, distribution and transmission planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. It serves distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

