Financial Review: Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) and Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA)

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) and Covia (NYSE:CVIA) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Smart Sand and Covia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Sand 1 2 1 0 2.00 Covia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Smart Sand currently has a consensus price target of $2.28, suggesting a potential upside of 70.40%. Given Smart Sand’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Smart Sand is more favorable than Covia.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smart Sand and Covia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Sand $233.07 million 0.24 $31.62 million $1.07 1.25 Covia $1.60 billion 0.04 -$1.29 billion ($1.20) -0.40

Smart Sand has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Covia. Covia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smart Sand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.4% of Smart Sand shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Covia shares are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Smart Sand shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Covia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Sand and Covia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Sand 9.56% 12.12% 8.18% Covia -129.70% -144.87% -19.81%

Summary

Smart Sand beats Covia on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc. engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 321 million tons of proven recoverable sand reserves. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Covia Company Profile

Covia Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of diversified mineral-based and material solutions. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Industrial. The Energy segment offers the oil and gas industry a comprehensive portfolio of raw frac sand, value-added-proppants, well-cementing additives, gravel-packing media and drilling mud additives. The Industrial segment provides raw, value-added and custom-blended products to the glass, ceramics, metals, coatings, polymers, construction, foundry, filtration, sports and recreation and various other industries. The company was founded on June 1, 2018 and is headquartered in Chesterland, OH.

