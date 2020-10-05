Financial Contrast: Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) and Golar LNG Partners (NYSE:GMLP)

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) and Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Flex LNG has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golar LNG Partners has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Flex LNG and Golar LNG Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex LNG $119.97 million 2.60 $16.97 million N/A N/A Golar LNG Partners $299.65 million 0.48 $17.81 million $0.81 2.56

Golar LNG Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Flex LNG.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.8% of Flex LNG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of Golar LNG Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Flex LNG and Golar LNG Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex LNG 1.91% 4.00% 2.04% Golar LNG Partners 6.60% 10.90% 2.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Flex LNG and Golar LNG Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flex LNG 0 0 0 0 N/A Golar LNG Partners 0 2 2 0 2.50

Golar LNG Partners has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 141.55%. Given Golar LNG Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Golar LNG Partners is more favorable than Flex LNG.

Summary

Golar LNG Partners beats Flex LNG on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Golar LNG Partners LP is a subsidiary of Golar LNG Limited.

