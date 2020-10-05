Financial Comparison: Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) versus Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEGX)

Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) and Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Key Energy Services and Nine Energy Service, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Energy Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nine Energy Service 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.6% of Nine Energy Service shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Key Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Nine Energy Service shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Key Energy Services and Nine Energy Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Energy Services 11.32% -225.26% -19.49% Nine Energy Service -100.20% -24.16% -9.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Key Energy Services and Nine Energy Service’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Key Energy Services $413.85 million 0.22 -$97.42 million ($218.03) -0.03 Nine Energy Service $832.94 million 0.04 -$217.75 million $0.32 3.63

Key Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nine Energy Service. Key Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nine Energy Service, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Key Energy Services has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nine Energy Service has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nine Energy Service beats Key Energy Services on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Key Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services that involve recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, and foam air units. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre- and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well. The company also provides a portfolio of completion tools, such as liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, frac plugs, casing flotation tools, specialty open hole float equipment, disk subs, composite cement retainers, and centralizers that provide pinpoint frac sleeve system technologies. In addition, it offers wireline services consisting of plug-and-perf completions, which is a multistage well completion technique for cased-hole wells that consists of deploying perforating guns and isolation tools to a specified depth; and coiled tubing services, which perform wellbore intervention operations utilizing a continuous steel pipe that is transported to the wellsite wound on a large spool in lengths of up to 30,000 feet. Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates 47 wireline pumpdown units and 14 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

