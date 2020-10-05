FIBOS Hits Market Cap of $8.29 Million (FO)

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. One FIBOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Bitrabbit. During the last week, FIBOS has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. FIBOS has a total market cap of $8.29 million and approximately $375,532.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00264933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00038886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00089382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.53 or 0.01511828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00164271 BTC.

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,071,212,313 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,033,680 coins. FIBOS’s official website is fibos.io . FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

FIBOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrabbit and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIBOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIBOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIBOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

