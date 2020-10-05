Ferguson’s (FERGY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. HSBC raised shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ferguson from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferguson has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $10.36.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

