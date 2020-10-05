Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.47

Shares of Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 65477 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on FERGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.02.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

