Ferguson (LON:FERG) Sets New 12-Month High at $8,116.00

Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8,116 ($106.05) and last traded at GBX 8,044 ($105.11), with a volume of 323974 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,990 ($104.40).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,355 ($109.17) target price (up previously from GBX 7,399 ($96.68)) on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Ferguson from GBX 7,500 ($98.00) to GBX 7,700 ($100.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ferguson to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ferguson from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 6,000 ($78.40) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,583.67 ($86.03).

Get Ferguson alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,375.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,351.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion and a PE ratio of 18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $2.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.68. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.98%.

In other news, insider Mike Powell sold 134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,760 ($101.40), for a total transaction of £10,398.40 ($13,587.35).

Ferguson Company Profile (LON:FERG)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.