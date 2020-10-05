Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Stock Price Up 12.2%

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)’s stock price rose 12.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.72. Approximately 279,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 234,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

FENC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $173.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.