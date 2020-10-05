FCCC (OTCMKTS:FCIC) vs. HL Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:IMTX) Financial Contrast

FCCC (OTCMKTS:FCIC) and HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:IMTX) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.5% of HL Acquisitions shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of FCCC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

FCCC has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HL Acquisitions has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FCCC and HL Acquisitions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FCCC N/A -89.39% -81.94% HL Acquisitions N/A -523.34% -17.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FCCC and HL Acquisitions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FCCC N/A N/A -$50,000.00 N/A N/A HL Acquisitions N/A N/A $2.58 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FCCC and HL Acquisitions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FCCC 0 0 0 0 N/A HL Acquisitions 0 0 4 0 3.00

HL Acquisitions has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 87.37%. Given HL Acquisitions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HL Acquisitions is more favorable than FCCC.

Summary

HL Acquisitions beats FCCC on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FCCC

FCCC, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company is seeking for a merger, acquisition, reverse merger, or business combination with an operating business or other appropriate financial transaction. Previously, it was engaged in the mortgage loan business. The company was formerly known as The First Connecticut Capital Corporation and changed its name to FCCC, Inc. in June 2003. FCCC, Inc. was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Carmel, Indiana.

About HL Acquisitions

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics. Its ACTengine product candidates include IMA201 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 4 or 8 in patients with solid tumors; IMA202 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 1 in patients with various solid tumors, including squamous non-small cell lung carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma; IMA203 that targets preferentially expressed antigen in melanoma in adult patients with relapsed and/or refractory solid tumors; and IMA204, an anti-tumor therapy that targets the malignant tumor cell. Its TCR Bispecifics product candidates include IMA401, a cancer testis antigen for the treatment of solid tumor; and IMA402 for the treatment of solid and hematological malignancies. The company also develops IMA101, a multi-target precision immunotherapy; and IMA301, an off-the-shelf ACT. It has a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancer indications; MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop multiple T cell and TCR-based adoptive cellular therapies; Celgene Switzerland LLC to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancers; Genmab A/S to develop T cell engaging bispecific immunotherapies targeting multiple cancer indications; Amgen Inc.; and MorphoSys to develop novel antibody-based therapies against various cancer antigens that are recognized by T cells. Immatics N.V. is headquartered in TÃ¼bingen, Germany.

