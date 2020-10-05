Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.86.

Several equities analysts have commented on FATE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,936,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 32,685.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,295,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,196,000 after buying an additional 3,285,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,932,000 after buying an additional 1,847,929 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,317,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,961,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,295,000 after buying an additional 398,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,940. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $42.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.64% and a negative net margin of 881.86%. The business had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

