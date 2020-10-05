FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) vs. DPW (OTCMKTS:DPW) Financial Comparison

DPW (NYSE:DPW) and FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares DPW and FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DPW -112.40% -322.52% -58.19% FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR 14.43% 5.43% 4.87%

2.5% of DPW shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of DPW shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

DPW has a beta of 3.42, indicating that its share price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DPW and FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DPW $26.51 million 0.85 -$32.91 million N/A N/A FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR $4.68 billion 8.01 $674.99 million $0.36 53.67

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than DPW.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DPW and FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DPW 0 0 0 0 N/A FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR 3 0 3 0 2.00

Summary

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR beats DPW on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

DPW Company Profile

DPW Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers. It also provides power conversion and distribution equipment, direct current/active current inverters, and uninterrupted power supply (UPS) products; and radio frequency and microwave filters, diplexers, multiplexers, detectors, switch filters, integrated assemblies, and detector logarithmic video amplifiers, as well as provides commercial loans and operates MonthlyInterest.com, an online fintech portal. In addition, the company distributes value added power supply solutions, UPS systems, fans, filters, line cords, and other power-related components; and manufactures specialized electronic systems for the military market. It sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through independent manufacturer representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Digital Power Corporation and changed its name to DPW Holdings, Inc. in December 2017. DPW Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

