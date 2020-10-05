Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,267 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Facebook by 9.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 527,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $138,108,000 after purchasing an additional 46,538 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in Facebook by 16.0% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 2,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Facebook by 16.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Facebook by 12.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,158 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research firms have commented on FB. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.20 on Monday, hitting $264.14. The company had a trading volume of 575,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,656,602. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.67 and a 200 day moving average of $226.55. The company has a market cap of $759.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,559 shares of company stock worth $9,282,867 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.