EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVRAZ plc is involved in integrated steel, mining and vanadium business. The company’s principal activities consists of manufacturing steel and steel products, Iron ore mining and enrichment , Coal mining, Manufacturing vanadium products as well as trading operations and logistics. It operates primarily in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, USA, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan and South Africa. EVRAZ plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

EVRZF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EVRAZ from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of EVRAZ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. EVRAZ presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

OTCMKTS EVRZF opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. EVRAZ has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $5.80.

EVRAZ Company Profile

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

