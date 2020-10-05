Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Receives $18.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.29. 23,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,835. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 2.06. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,054.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investors Lp Aea sold 6,369,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $129,613,871.20. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,494,889 shares of company stock valued at $132,348,508. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,462,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,541 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 812.7% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,053,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,684 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $20,408,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 12,273.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,427,000 after buying an additional 1,718,951 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 742,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 421,890 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

