Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Receives $18.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.25.
AQUA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.
Shares of NYSE:AQUA traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.29. 23,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,835. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 2.06. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
In related news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,054.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investors Lp Aea sold 6,369,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $129,613,871.20. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,494,889 shares of company stock valued at $132,348,508. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,462,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,541 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 812.7% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,053,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,684 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $20,408,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 12,273.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,427,000 after buying an additional 1,718,951 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 742,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 421,890 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Evoqua Water Technologies
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.
Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.