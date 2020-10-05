Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Receives $18.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.25.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.
NYSE:AQUA traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 23,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 2.06. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $25.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.92.
In related news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,054.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 47,798 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $1,036,738.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,268.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,494,889 shares of company stock worth $132,348,508. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 93.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.
Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.
