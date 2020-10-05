Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EVFM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evofem Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $194.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.31. Evofem Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.54). On average, research analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 122,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $399,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

