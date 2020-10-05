Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $60.00

Everyman Media Group PLC (LON:EMAN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 69 ($0.90), with a volume of 171670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73 ($0.95).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 105.25. The firm has a market cap of $66.50 million and a P/E ratio of -4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.40.

Get Everyman Media Group alerts:

Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (18.86) (($0.25)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages cinemas in the United Kingdom. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 22 venues with 69 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group Plc in October 2013.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Everyman Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everyman Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.