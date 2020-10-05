Everipedia (IQ) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.34 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $19.14 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Upbit, BigONE and OTCBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00266182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00038776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00089083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.73 or 0.01512218 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00164479 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,013,742,882 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,549,696,306 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, OTCBTC, Bitfinex, DragonEX, Upbit and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

