Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQNR shares. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.48. 172,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,138,596. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.32. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Equinor ASA by 26.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,458,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,079,000 after acquiring an additional 719,688 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 20,152 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after purchasing an additional 132,789 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

