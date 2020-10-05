EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Lowered to $61.00 at Truist

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective cut by Truist from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research cut EOG Resources from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EOG Resources from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on EOG Resources from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.54.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.13. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.62.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 66.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 112.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 165.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 152.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

