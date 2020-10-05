Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Endo International posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $687.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.99 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 91.41%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Endo International in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

ENDP traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 126,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,631,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50. Endo International has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $7.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Endo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Endo International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Endo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in Endo International by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Endo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

