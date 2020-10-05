Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Trading Up 8.8%

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) shares traded up 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.72. 6,594,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 5,665,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Endo International in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endo International in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Get Endo International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $856.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $687.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.99 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Endo International PLC will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Endo International by 58.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 132,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Endo International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 126,177 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Endo International by 594.2% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 115,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 98,445 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Endo International during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Endo International during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.