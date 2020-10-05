Elrond (EGLD) Hits Market Cap of $115.62 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last week, Elrond has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond token can currently be purchased for $8.43 or 0.00078357 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Binance DEX, Bilaxy and Dcoin. Elrond has a total market cap of $115.62 million and $5.74 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Elrond

Elrond’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,202,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,710,605 tokens. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Bilaxy, Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

