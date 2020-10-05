Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) versus National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) and National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of National Research shares are held by institutional investors. 33.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of National Research shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Research has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and National Research, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 National Research 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and National Research’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.87 million ($1.34) -2.00 National Research $127.98 million 10.12 $32.41 million N/A N/A

National Research has higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and National Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -144.83% -86.63% National Research 27.89% 100.28% 32.19%

Summary

National Research beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About National Research

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement. The Company’s clients range from acute care hospitals and post-acute providers, such as home health, long term care and hospice, to numerous payer organizations. The Company derives its revenue from its annually renewable services, which include performance measurement and improvement services, healthcare analytics and governance education services.

