eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) were up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.07 and last traded at $14.94. Approximately 252,774 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 187,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EGAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on eGain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on eGain in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eGain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.78 million, a PE ratio of 64.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.81.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. eGain had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 9.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eGain Corp will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eGain news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $50,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,663.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock worth $441,885 over the last 90 days. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in eGain by 876.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 668,616 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter worth $3,056,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 349.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 145,486 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of eGain by 434.3% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 140,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 114,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of eGain by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 230,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 108,022 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

