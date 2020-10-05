eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) were up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.07 and last traded at $14.94. Approximately 252,774 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 187,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EGAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on eGain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on eGain in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eGain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.78 million, a PE ratio of 64.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.81.
In other eGain news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $50,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,663.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock worth $441,885 over the last 90 days. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in eGain by 876.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 668,616 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter worth $3,056,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 349.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 145,486 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of eGain by 434.3% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 140,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 114,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of eGain by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 230,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 108,022 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
eGain Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGAN)
eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.
Featured Story: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.