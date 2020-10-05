EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ESYJY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Main First Bank upgraded EASYJET PLC/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded EASYJET PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EASYJET PLC/S has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $6.47 on Thursday. EASYJET PLC/S has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88.

EASYJET PLC/S Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

