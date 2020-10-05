EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ESYJY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Main First Bank upgraded EASYJET PLC/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded EASYJET PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EASYJET PLC/S has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $6.47 on Thursday. EASYJET PLC/S has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

