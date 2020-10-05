Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) will report sales of $46.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.30 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $41.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $190.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $186.90 million to $194.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $226.97 million, with estimates ranging from $205.70 million to $248.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.46 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 2.54%.

EGRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 840.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,986 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,649 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,772,000 after buying an additional 14,879 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.87. 100,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,295. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.24 and a beta of 0.71. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.