Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Short Interest Update

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $999,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $125,347.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 315.2% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 966.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXP opened at $87.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.23.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.01 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 25.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

