Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Short Interest Update

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.
In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $999,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $125,347.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EXP opened at $87.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.23.
Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.01 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 25.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.
About Eagle Materials
Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.
Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.