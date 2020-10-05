DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Jungheinrich in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Jungheinrich stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. Jungheinrich has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

