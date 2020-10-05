Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Trading Up 7.3%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) was up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.53. Approximately 2,201,182 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 4,308,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DVAX shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $496.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 372.34% and a negative net margin of 386.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $554,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,379.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 14.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,166,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,050,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,988,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,247,000 after purchasing an additional 552,060 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 16.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,904,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,505,000 after purchasing an additional 689,170 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 390.3% in the first quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,824,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,026,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,770 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

