DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €34.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €35.18 ($41.39).

Shares of ETR:DWS opened at €28.16 ($33.12) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €30.04. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.82. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a one year low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a one year high of €39.99 ($47.05).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

