DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Cut to $122.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DTE. KeyCorp lowered shares of DTE Energy from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DTE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.47.

DTE stock opened at $114.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 26,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,511,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

