DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.92

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.92 and last traded at $84.92, with a volume of 17162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.04.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised DSV AS/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of DSV AS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSV AS/ADR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

