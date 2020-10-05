Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) VP Sells $240,300.00 in Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,153.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DRQ stock opened at $24.79 on Monday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $52.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average is $31.22. The company has a market cap of $859.80 million, a P/E ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $90.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRQ. Scotiabank cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Dril-Quip currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 11.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 172,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 196.6% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 252,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after buying an additional 167,211 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 48.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 28.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

