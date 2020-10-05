DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on DRDGOLD from $11.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

DRDGOLD stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $812.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.02. DRDGOLD has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.2072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. This is a boost from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 27.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 1,021.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 18.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

