Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of DII.B stock opened at C$12.63 on Thursday. Dorel Industries has a one year low of C$1.25 and a one year high of C$12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

